State Police Calls: Victim Reports Theft by Employee Since 2021

CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Victim Reports Theft by Employee Since 2021

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, May 22, a known victim arrived at the station to report that an employee had been stealing from him since 2021.

Police say the theft took place between May 12, 2021, and February 24, 2023, at a location on Route 322, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 35-year-old Clarion man.

This investigation continues.

PSP Punxsutawney received a report of an incident of theft by deception that occurred at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, on Knox Dale Road, in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County.

Police say an unknown actor gained possession of the victim’s personal identifying information and used it in an attempt to create a credit card account with Capital One Bank.

The victim is a 29-year-old New Bethlehem woman.

This investigation is ongoing.

