 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Traffic Alert for Roadway Construction on State Route 208

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

flaggerCLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to upcoming construction work with one-lane flagged traffic on State Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion County.

May 25 through July 14, crews from IA Construction Corporation Franklin, PA will be performing drainage work, inlet adjustments, guide rail replacement, roadway patching, and paving up-grades along State Route 208 between the intersections of Cropps Corners Road and Switzer Road.

State Route 208 will be one-lane during the day to complete the operations. Weekend work may occur with lane restrictions.

Work is weather dependent. Motorists should be alert for slowed traffic in this area and may experience delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.