Traffic Alert for Roadway Construction on State Route 208

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to upcoming construction work with one-lane flagged traffic on State Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion County.

May 25 through July 14, crews from IA Construction Corporation Franklin, PA will be performing drainage work, inlet adjustments, guide rail replacement, roadway patching, and paving up-grades along State Route 208 between the intersections of Cropps Corners Road and Switzer Road.

State Route 208 will be one-lane during the day to complete the operations. Weekend work may occur with lane restrictions.

Work is weather dependent. Motorists should be alert for slowed traffic in this area and may experience delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.