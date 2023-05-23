Twila Wassum, 91, of Johnstown, PA, formerly of Shelocta, PA, went to be with the Lord in eternal joy on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at The Villa Crest in Johnstown, PA, with her niece, Joyce Foster, by her side.

She was born on July 21, 1931 in Curlsville, PA the daughter of Claude Roy and Grace (Hodil) Wassum.



Twila attended Sligo High School and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Clarion Normal School.

She then obtained her Master’s degree in Library Science from the University of Pittsburgh.

Ms. Wassum was a school librarian and teacher in Johnstown City Schools for 33 years, retiring in 1986.

She attended the United Church of Christ in Gastown for many years until the church closed.

She then enjoyed attending Elderton Presbyterian Church.

Twila was a lifetime member of the Grange, Eastern Star, Rebecca Assembly of Pennsylvania and Delta Kappa Gamma.



Twila loved training horses.

She especially enjoyed sulky racing.

Twila was a world traveler.

She visited all of the continents except Antarctica.

She walked the Great Wall of China, saw the Pyramids, the Taj Mahal and climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge in her seventies.

She spent many happy hours over the years in the homes of some of her nieces and nephews, enjoying vanilla ice cream when she had a chance.



Twila is the last living person in her immediate family and generation; her memory will be cherished by her 13 loving nieces and nephews.



Twila is preceded in death by parents; sisters, Martha Stahlman and Helen Bowser; brothers, Dale Wassum, Carl Wassum and Lloyd Wassum; and 3 nephews.



Family and friends will be received from 3 – 7 PM on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 238 South Main St., Elderton, PA.



Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of funeral service at 11 AM on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the funeral home, with Rev. Samuel O. Swick officiating.



Interment following at Sligo Cemetery, Sligo, PA.



Twila supported many charities.

Please donate to your favorite charity in Twila’s memory, or the family suggests Penn State THON https://thon.org/, the Alzheimer Disease Research Center, Pittsburgh https://www.adrc.pitt.edu/, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://bauerfuneral.com/.

