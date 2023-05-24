Amy Jane (Simpson) Lyle Mauthe, 99, of Corsica, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Amy was born on May 16, 1924, to the late Floyd and Decima (Newcome) Simpson in Corsica, PA.

She graduated from Corsica High School.

She worked for Sylvania and C-L School District in the cafeteria.

Amy married Donald F. Mauthe on April 5, 1963, in Brookville, PA; Don survives her.

She was a member of the Corsica Methodist Church and Pisgah Presbyterian Church both in Corsica.

Amy was a loving wife and mother who loved her time at home as a homemaker.

She loved spending time with her family and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

In addition to her husband, Amy is survived by her four children; Sandy (Ed Preston) Reed of Strattanville, PA; Cindy (Craig “Toad” Hoffman) Fleming of Mechanicsville, PA; Bob (Marcie) Lyle of Wellsburgh, WV; and Lisa (Chris) Simpson of Corsica; and her twin sister; Lois Wiles.

Amy is also survived by eight grandchildren; Mike Reed; Bill Fleming; Melinda Reed; Ben Fleming; Krysten Long; Cory Lyle; Ashley Simpson; Zack Simpson; eleven great-grandchildren; Brett Reed; Cole Reed; Anna Long; Sidney Long; Bailey Wrhen; McKenna Fleming; Brooks Fleming; Ryla Jo Fleming; Caleb Emery; Waylan Simpson; Nolan Simpson; and two great-great-grandchildren; Brayton Reed and Bransyn Reed.

In addition to her parents, Amy is preceded in passing by her sisters; Evelyn Johnson; Florence Lincoln; and her first husband; Robert A. Lyle.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Corsica United Methodist Church, 337 Olean Road, Corsica, PA 15829, from 3pm to 7pm.

A second viewing will take place on Friday, May 26, 2023, also at the church from 11am to 12pm.

A funeral service will be held immediately following the second viewing, beginning at 12pm and officiated by Pastor Jeff Foor.

Interment will take place at Pisgah Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 265, Corsica, PA 15829 or to the Corsica United Methodist Church.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

