Area Man Accused of Fleeing Scene After Crashing Vehicle into Embankment on Route 949

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man fled the scene after wrecking his vehicle into an embankment off State Route 949 last Thursday afternoon.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, this crash took place around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, on State Route 949, in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 34-year-old Randy S. Buzard, of Summerville, lost control of a 2005 Dodge Durango while traveling northbound.

The vehicle spun to face southbound while traveling across the southbound lane, continued roadside of the southbound lane, and traveled down an embankment.

Buzard’s vehicle came to final rest facing south and the bottom of an embankment roadside of the southbound lane.

According to police, Buzard fled the scene prior to police arrival.

It is unknown if Buzard was injured during the crash.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was removed from the scene by Leadbetter Towing.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Department also assisted on scene.

According to police, charges relating to this crash are pending investigation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.