BREAKING NEWS: Three-Car Collision in Front of Pizza Pub

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A three-car collision occurred on Wednesday evening on the 1300 block of East Main Street in Clarion Borough.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. in front of the Pizza Pub.

Clarion Borough Police and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

A witness on-scene told exploreClarion.com that the driver of a Scion allegedly got his foot stuck on the gas pedal and collided with a Honda Civic.

Emergency responders were still on the scene around 8:20 p.m.

