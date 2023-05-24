 

BREAKING NEWS: Three-Car Collision in Front of Pizza Pub

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 @ 08:05 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Pizza Pub Three Car Collision - IMG_4890CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A three-car collision occurred on Wednesday evening on the 1300 block of East Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Pizza Pub Three Car Collision - IMG_4892

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. in front of the Pizza Pub.

Clarion Borough Police and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Pizza Pub Three Car Collision - IMG_4893

A witness on-scene told exploreClarion.com that the driver of a Scion allegedly got his foot stuck on the gas pedal and collided with a Honda Civic.

Pizza Pub Three Car Collision - IMG_4894

Emergency responders were still on the scene around 8:20 p.m.


