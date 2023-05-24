BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Dispatched to Head-On Collision in Clarion; US 322 Shut Down

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Coroner was dispatched to the scene of a head-on collision late Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion.

The call came in to Clarion County 9-1-1 at 10:46 a.m. for a head-on collision in the area of 16017 U.S. Route 322 near Joe’s Gym.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Two STAT MedEvac helicopters were initially dispatched; however, one was called off and Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was dispatched to the scene around 10:58 a.m.

The second helicopter was summoned and scheduled to land in the parking lot of nearby Hager Paving.

U.S. Route 322 is currently closed due to the crash, according to PennDOT representative Tina Gibbs.

The closure is between the intersections of Washington Street in Strattanville Borough and Silver Lane in Clarion.

“Motorists should use caution and expect delays in this area,” said Gibbs.

There is currently no estimated time to reopen.

