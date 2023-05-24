Case Against Man Accused of Making Threatening Phone Calls to the Clarion Psychiatric Center Moves Forward



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against an area man who reportedly made threatening phone calls to the Clarion Psychiatric Center moved forward in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 45-year-old Christopher Charles Geibel, of Butler, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 23, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding:

– Terroristic Threats Cause Serious Public Inconvenience, Felony 3



– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Harassment – Communicates Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

The case was transferred to Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:39 p.m on Thursday, June 9, Clarion County 9-1-1 transferred a call from Clarion Psychiatric Center to PSP Clarion regarding a threat toward staff members of the Clarion Psychiatric Center.

According to the complaint, staff at Clarion Psychiatric Center reported they received a call from a male, who indicated his first name was “Christopher,” and referenced his nickname as “Turtle.”

The caller, later identified as Christopher Geibel, was reported to have made threatening statements that he was currently within eyesight of the facility, and armed with a shotgun, the complaint states.

Geibel told staff if they did not open the door for him, he was going to shoot into the building, the complaint notes.

He also said he would shoot into the building if he was not provided medication and allowed to speak to a known nurse currently employed at the facility, the complaint indicates.

Geibel stated he was wearing “jet black” clothing, and if anyone came looking for him, he would shoot them. He also instructed staff to not contact police, the complaint continues.

Members from PSP-Clarion were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, it was determined the Clarion Psychiatric Center was under lockdown protocol. All staff members and current patients were moved away from all exterior windows and entry points and access into the center was restricted. The scheduled visitation time set for that evening was also restricted, according to the complaint.

Due to being unaware of the Geibel’s whereabouts, the Clarion Hospital was notified to take precautions. Clarion Psychiatric staff related to the on-scene trooper that the caller was known to the facility as Christopher Charles Geibel, the complaint states.

Police were provided the phone number used by the caller, which was determined to be currently assigned to a wireless telephone account through Verizon Wireless. A court order was granted for active location information on the phone number, the complaint indicates.

Authorities made contact with Verizon Wireless’s Emergency Situation Center, which related the caller’s location was coming back to New Philadelphia, Ohio.

At 8:10 p.m., police contacted the target phone number. A male answered and indicated his name was “Turtle.” The caller admitted to making previous phone calls to the Clarion Psychiatric Center, saying he was making prank calls, the complaint notes.

On June 10, at 1:16 p.m., Clarion-based State Police spoke with New Philadelphia Police and determined they had several recent contacts with Geibel in their area between June 4 to June 9, the complaint states.

On June 14, police were informed by Clarion Psychiatric Center’s Risk Manager they had received additional calls from Geibel.

During one call, Geibel told a staff member he knew where she parked and was going to smash out her windows, the complaint indicates.

Charges were filed against Geibel on June 16, 2022.

