Clarion Area Elementary to Host Community Services Event on June 9

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Are you ever looking for some help, but don’t know where to turn?

Having a tough time? Need some assistance? If so, please stop by the open lot next to the Haskell House on Friday, June 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Also, stop by if you are just interested in the community services that can be found in the Clarion Area.

This community event will offer information about local services, entertainment, and a few snacks!

The event is still open to new groups and organizations. If you are part of a group or know someone interested in joining this cause, contact Mr. Walter at the elementary school at 814-226-8118 or [email protected]

