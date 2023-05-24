 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Area Elementary to Host Community Services Event on June 9

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_1117 (1)CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Are you ever looking for some help, but don’t know where to turn?

Having a tough time? Need some assistance? If so, please stop by the open lot next to the Haskell House on Friday, June 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Also, stop by if you are just interested in the community services that can be found in the Clarion Area.

This community event will offer information about local services, entertainment, and a few snacks!

The event is still open to new groups and organizations. If you are part of a group or know someone interested in joining this cause, contact Mr. Walter at the elementary school at 814-226-8118 or [email protected]


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.