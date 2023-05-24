Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cookie Butter Pie

You can make this pie your own by substituting peanut butter in place of the Biscoff spread!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup Biscoff creamy cookie spread



3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar2 cartons (8 ounces each) frozen whipped topping, thawed (6 cups total), divided2 graham cracker crusts (9 inches)1/4 cup caramel sundae syrup4 Biscoff cookies, crushed

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, cookie spread and confectioners’ sugar until combined. Fold in 1 carton whipped topping. Divide mixture between crusts. Top with remaining container whipped topping. Drizzle with syrup; sprinkle with cookie crumbs. Freeze, covered, until firm, at least 4 hours.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.