Edward James Kerr, 83, of Washington died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on May 21, 2023.

He was born on April 27, 1940, in Clarion, the son of the late Verner James Kerr and Ellen Maria Shearer.

Ed served in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from the military with 30 years of service.

During his time of service, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Expert Badge with Rifle Bar, Sharpshooter Badge with Missile Bar, and the Korean Defense Service Medal.

Ed was also a repairman for RCA.

Ed was a 50-year member of the Edwin Scott Linton American Legion Post 175 of Washington, and a Gold Circle Member of the VFW.

He was a member of Liberty Methodist Church for many years and he and his wife celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary there.

Ed was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and never missed watching a Pitt basketball or Steeler game.

His greatest joy in life was spending time outside with his family.

Ed is survived by the love of his life, Ingrid Hannelore with whom he shared 59 wonderful years of marriage.

Also left to cherish his memory are 2 sons Denver J (Jennifer) and William J (Gina) Kerr; a daughter, Judith M. Connor (Matt); a brother, William Kerr; four sisters, Adrienne Hephfner, Betty Banks, Martha Byerly, and Sandy Patton; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle A. Herzi Kerr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to any veteran’s charity or to Liberty Methodist Church, 1330 Banetown Road, Washington, PA 15301.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, May 25, 2023, 2-4 pm and 6-8pm and Friday, May 26th at 1 pm, the time of service, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Edwin Scott Linton American Legion, Post 175, and the United States Army.

Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Online condolences may be shared at https://www.nealfuneralhome.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.