Featured Local Job: Customer Service Associate

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Adrian Weber


Siegel Insurance is a leading insurance agency seeking a customer service-oriented individual to join their team as a Customer Service Associate.

The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, a positive attitude, and a desire to learn and grow in the insurance industry.

Responsibilities:

  • Respond to customer inquiries via phone, email, and in-person.
  • Process policy changes and update customer information in our system.
  • Assist customers with claims and billing inquiries.
  • Provide excellent customer service and build strong relationships with clients.
  • Collaborate with team members to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.
  • Learn and understand insurance products and services to effectively communicate with clients.

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent.
  • Customer service experience preferred, but not required.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to multitask and work in a fast-paced environment.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office and experience with CRM software is a plus.
  • Property and Casualty license preferred, but not required.

We offer a competitive salary and benefits package, ongoing training and development, and opportunities for growth within the company.

If you are a team player with a passion for helping others and a desire to learn, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

Please email resume to [email protected]


