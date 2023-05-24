 

Keystone High School S.T.E.M. Students Help Raise Money for Education Foundation

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_6097KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — A group of students in the Keystone High School Technology Education class helped raise money for the Keystone High School Education Foundation.

With the recent gym floor project, the TechEd students took on the project of assembling and engraving 100 pieces of memorabilia that the Keystone High School Education Foundation will distribute in exchange for donations.

The foundation is estimating that these 100 pieces, as well as some other gym floor sections, will raise approximately $20,000.00 through donations.

The students who worked on the projects learned valuable wood working skills, as well as learning how to run the CNC router.

img_8938

“This was not only a great project for our students to learn but also gave the kids a great sense of satisfaction of helping to raise so much money,” TechEd teacher Jason Knisely said.

The pieces of the gym floor memorabilia will be available on Wednesday, May 24, and only 100 pieces will be made in exchange for a donation on a first-come-first-serve basis.

To purchase the gym floor memorabilia, visit www.KSDEF.org on May 24 beginning at 8:00 a.m.

20230501_202305 (1)

