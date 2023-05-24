Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Attacking Woman with Pocket Knife During Domestic Incident

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after police say he attacked a woman with a pocket knife during a domestic incident in Clarion Township.

Court documents show that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Alex Michael Rankin, of Clarion, on Tuesday, May 16, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion Troopers responded to a residence on Dennis Lane in Clarion Township for a domestic altercation between a known female and Alex Rankin around midnight on Tuesday, May 16.

The complaint states that Alex Rankin was under the influence of alcohol during this incident.

According to the complaint, Rankin entered the residence and was asked to leave by the victim. Rankin then pushed the victim against the wall to get past her.

Rankin removed a pocket knife out of his pants pocket and threatened to kill the victim with it, the complaint states.

Rankin was aggravated and stabbed the wall in the bedroom with the knife, the complaint indicates.

The victim was afraid and contacted a friend to call the police as she does not currently have a phone, the complaint notes.

Rankin was arraigned at 2:45 p.m. on May 16, on the following charges in front of District Judge Jeffrey Miller:

Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing that was scheduled for May 23 has been continued and will resume on Tuesday, May 30, at 10:15 a.m. with District Judge Timothy Schill presiding.

