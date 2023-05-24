Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek station in Franklin, PA after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was born in the Oil City Hospital on March 4, 1949, to Helen Jeanne Macfarlane Martin and Thomas Henry Martin.

Melinda was a graduate of Oil City High School, Class of 1967, and went on to graduate from Clarion State University with degrees in Secondary Education, Reading Specialist, and Library Science.

From 1971 – 1974, she was an elementary school teacher at Sugarcreek and Cooperstown Elementary Schools.

From 1974 -1986 she was a reading teacher at Rocky Grove High School and also involved with teaching gifted students and the yearbook.

From 1986-1987 she furthered her education at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA.

She was Medical Records Director from 1988-1990 at Franklin Regional Medical Center.

She was Director of Clinical Information from 1990-1992.

She was Quality Improvement Manager from 1992-1994.

In 1994 she was appointed Vice President, Patient Manager Service at Northwest Medical Center and obtained her Doctorate Degree in Hospital Administration.

Melinda married David F. Remley at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City, PA on August 16, 1975.

David preceded Melinda in death on August 4, 2018.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas E. Martin, of Palm Springs, CA.

Melinda enjoyed playing and teaching tennis and snow skiing.

She enjoyed gardening, kayaking, and homekeeping.

Her special housepet was Petey the wood duck.

She was admitted to Sugar Creek Station in Franklin, PA, in the Summer of 2014 and has remained there as a resident until her death.

Special thanks go to the staff at Sugar Creek Station who took such excellent care of her.

There will be no special service but those wishing to honor Melinda’s memory may consider making a donation in her name to any of her favorite organizations: Franklin Library Assoc., Franklin YMCA Foundation Inc., Barrow Civic Theatre Foundation, and Allegheny Valley Trails Association and County of Venango for the benefit of Two Mile Run Park.

“Gone from us, but leaving memories death can never take away, memories that will always linger while upon this earth we stay.”

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.