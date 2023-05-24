Michael Patton Advising: Bear Market Emotions – Strategy vs. Reaction
Market volatility is stressful for many investors, and 2022 offered plenty of stress tests. The bear market that began in early January sent stocks on a wild ride with far more downs than ups. The S&P 500 hit its low point for the year in mid-October, down more than 25% from its bull market high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was hit even harder, falling almost 36%. The indexes were still down by about 20% and 35% respectively at the end of the year.1
Resist Temptation
It can be tempting to sell when faced with falling stock values, but that may not be a wise decision. Stock losses only exist on paper until you sell, so selling at the wrong time might just lock in losses and cause you to miss out on gains when the market turns upward.
On the other hand, it’s not always wise to invest too aggressively when prices are rising. While it’s natural to feel some concern about “missing out,” rushing into a “hot” investment may result in buying at an inflated price that doesn’t reflect the true value of the asset.
