Moniteau’s Emma Covert Powers Her Way to KSAC MVP Honors

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Moniteau senior pitcher Emma Covert has been named Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference MVP in softball all-star teams released on Tuesday.

Covert has been a dual threat for the Warriors this season.

At the plate, she is batting .537 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs.

In the circle, she sports a 3.78 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 87 innings pitched.

Covert’s 11 home runs are currently tied for the single-season school record.

Covert will play at Grove City College next season.

She has company on the first team.

Moniteau senior outfielder Brianna Rottman was also tapped as a first-teamer. Rottman, the leadoff hitter for the Warriors, is batting .385 and has scored a team-leading 24 runs.

Here is the rest of the KSAC softball all-star teams:

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Emma Covert (Moniteau), Mackenzie Foringer (Redbank Valley)

Catcher: Natalie Bowser (Keystone)

First Base: Faith Dietrich (Forest)

Designated Player: Emily Sherman (Karns City)

Infield: Madison McFarland (Forest), Mackenzie Parks (A-C Valley/Union), Quinn White (Redbank Valley)

Outfield: Brianna Rottman (Moniteau), Kendell Findlay (Cranberry), Samantha Simpson (Clarion-Limestone), Jada Polczynski (Karns City)

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Reyna Watson (Clarion-Limestone), Addison Burrows (Karns City)

Catcher: Paytin Polka (Redbank Valley), Jess Dunn (Karns City)

First Base: Cassandra Scarbrough (Cranberry)

Infield: Emily Troese (Clarion), Autumn Stewart (Moniteau), Lyrik Reed (Karns City)

Outfield: Mariska Shunk (Moniteau), Emma Gruber (Keystone), Brenna Thompson (Forest)

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Leah Exley (Keystone), Jenna Dunn (Clarion-Limestone)

Catcher: Brooke Felleti (Forest)

First Base: Alyssa Wiant (Clarion-Limestone)

Infield: Karley Callander (Keystone), Lexi Bauer (A-C Valley/Union), Taylor Ripple (Redbank Valley)

Outfield: Emileigh Mahle (Clarion), Alexis Reisinger (Cranberry), Bella Ielase (A-C Valley/Union)

