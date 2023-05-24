Norma L. Fleming Slaugenhoup, 85, of Parker, passed away in the comfort of her own home of natural causes on Monday (05/22/2023).

Born in Foxburg on February 1, 1938.

She was the daughter of the late John and Myrtle Stalker Fleming.

She married Carl P. Slaugenhoup on April 8, 1960, who preceded her in death on November 12, 2021.

Norma retired after 24 years in the accounting department with Quaker State Oil.

She enjoyed traveling and camping after retirement with her husband.

She had a bit of a sweet tooth for chocolate and a fondness for cheese popcorn.

With her attention to detail, she kept an immaculate yard that she enjoyed mowing and maintaining.

Later in life, she enjoyed the simplicity of riding in the car and didn’t matter the destination.

Surviving are two Daughters: Brenda (Todd) Courson of Parker; Lori Cooper of Foxburg.

Three Grandchildren: Cody Cooper; Allie Courson; Emily (Jackson) Shook.

Two Great Grandson: Carter Shook; and Reed Weaver.

Two Brothers: Ronnie “Hap” (Sandy) Fleming of Knox; and Charlie (Judy) Fleming of Foxburg.

Numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers: John Jr.; Harry; Gene “Soapy” and Jim Fleming.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave.) on Thursday the 25th from 12 pm-2 pm.

The funeral will follow at 2 pm.

Interment will follow at Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattenville.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.