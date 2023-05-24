 

Police Seeking Assistance Identifying Man in Suspected Crime

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Explore Clarion requests-1NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Local police are asking for the public’s help with identifying an individual involved in a suspected crime in the area.

According to a release issued by the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department on Tuesday, May 23, the department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the photos.

Explore Clarion requests-2 (1)

Explore Clarion requests-3 (1)

In a separate incident, the police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the following vehicle in an unrelated incident.

Explore Clarion requests-4 (1)

No further details regarding the crimes were available.

Anyone with information regarding the above photos is asked to contact the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department at 814-275-1180.


