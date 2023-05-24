Punxsutawney’s Bats Come Alive as Chucks Win Class 3A Championship Over Brookville

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Freshman Nevin Day didn’t shy away from the pressure under the lights at Showers Field.

Day was at his best in the twilight.

With Punxsutawney ace Jake Sikora scuffling in the fourth inning, Day came on to preserve a 6-5 lead and tossed three more scoreless innings for the biggest save of his young career as the Chucks’ baseball team downed Brookville, 13-5, to win the District 9 Class 3A title.

It was the second D9 championship in a row for Punxsutawney.

This one wasn’t easy.

Punxsutawney enjoyed a 6-0 lead and Sikora was cruising. But he ran into trouble in the fourth as Brookville got to him for five runs.

Day, though, well, saved the day.

So did the Chuck’ offense.

Cooper Hallman went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Carter Savage was 3 for 4 and drove in two.

Punxsutawney had 11 hits.

The Chucks moved ahead 7-5 in the bottom of the fourth and then broke the game open again with four in the bottom of the fifth to regain their early six-run lead.

Two more in the bottom of the six gave Punxsy (17-2) plenty of breathing room.

Day went 3 1/3 innings. He gave up just one hit and struck out three.

Sikora was sharp until the fourth. He struck out eight.

Bryce Weaver went 2 for 4 with a double and Carter Kessler drove in two runs for Brookville (8-13).

Punxsutawney will now move on to the subregional title game against either Somerset or Chestnut Ridge. That game will be played at 1 p.m. on May 30 at a site to be determined. The winner of that game moves on to the PIAA tournament.

