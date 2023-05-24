Rumors, Bald-Faced Lies, and the Reality of Elk Township Refund Checks from Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A computer glitch caused some Elk Township residents to receive surprise property tax bills for fire hydrants that they had never received in the past.

(Pictured above: Elk Township Supervisors Ray Renard, Les Wingard, and Chairman Dave Polatty are satisfied with the tax correction.)

“We’re not here to place blame on anybody,“ said Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan at the Tuesday morning work session. “We all have part of the blame. We’re here to get it corrected, and get it fixed, and tell everybody how we’re going to do that so there is no confusion.”

Tharan pointed out he had heard various rumors or outright lies about what is happening with Clarion County, including the hydrant tax bills.

“There are ten different stories out there, just like the story that we’re stopping Bob’s Sub from opening, which is not right. It’s a bald-faced lie, but it’s out there that the commissioners stopped Bob’s Sub shop from reopening where it was at. That’s a borough property and not a county property.

“You can see how people try to blame everybody for everything else.

“Another one going around is that commissioners are preventing ALF from happening this year in Memorial Park. They will set up and have the same things that they always do in Clarion Borough.

Tharan added that the commissioners suggested to the chamber to have their proposed BBQ festival at the county park since there is more room and free parking.

“We did suggest to the chamber that they have their proposed barbecued festival at the county park instead of Memorial Park. There’s a lot more room at the county park and free parking, and we’d like it to be an annual event at the county park where they have indoor facilities, pavilions, and everything that they can have the barbecue instead of outdoors. If it rains, the band can be inside, and vendors can be under the roof.”

Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley agreed with Tharan.

The fire hydrant property tax notices were up next for discussion.

It turns out that the reason for sending out too many notices of the tax in Elk Township was because of a computer glitch that did not catch the 513 property owners who did not owe taxes.

Chief Assessor Caroline Griebel said the glitch was created with the switch to new Vision Software related to the countywide reassessment. No other township was affected, and for whatever reason, the proper code was not in place for Elk Township.

Griebel and commissioners assured the visiting Elk Township officials it would not happen again. Clarion County agreed to issue 513 refund checks and will pay all the costs of sending the checks in the mail.

Many of the refund checks are very small – two dollars or less, but the commissioners wanted to do everything they could to correct the situation. Checks were being printed on Tuesday and should go out in the next two days.

Tharan asked the Elk Township officials if they were happy with the solution, and all three township supervisors–Ray Renard, Les Wingard, and Chairman Dave Polatty–agreed that they were satisfied with the proposal.

For properties that pay their taxes through bank escrow accounts, county officials checked with the ten banks–holding escrow accounts about overpayments–but some could not be reached.

While most of the checks will not be substantial, Budget Director Rose Logue is requesting everyone cash their checks, even if it is for $2.00 or less, because the accounting system will regard them as open checks.

Tharan suggested that people could also endorse them to the fire department.

As an added step, Clarion County will include a pink note with each of tax reimbursement check.

It reads, “Please find your Elk Township Tax Reimbursement Check. This check needs to be cashed within the next 30 days. If you wish not to cash this check, then we ask that you please call the treasurer’s office and ask them to void the check. All checks must be cashed or voided. If you have any questions, please contact the treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113.”

