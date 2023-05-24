Shirley A. Reitz, 87, of Shippenville, died Sunday morning, May 21, 2023, at Clarion Hospital.

Born on January 5, 1936, in Chickasaw, she was the daughter of the late Donald F. and Violet Fay (Darr) Hawk.

She was married on June 2, 1956, to Robert E. Reitz and he preceded her in death on July 15, 2001.

She is survived by three children, Randy Reitz and his wife, Cheryl of Oak Ridge, Archie Reitz and his wife, Barbie, of Rimersburg, and Bonnie Rupp and her husband, Wayne, of New Bethlehem, sixteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Betty Oss of Distant and Doris Kammerdiener of Kittanning.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Jean Rankin, a son, Robert E. Reitz, Jr., and two brothers, Eugene Hawk and Roland Hawk.

At Shirley’s request, there will be no services.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

