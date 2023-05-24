 

2023 Mayfest Maybugs Announced

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

MaybugsFRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Mayfest Community Association has announced the 2023 Maybugs.

The first-place winners are Arabella Smerker, daughter of Marcus and Brenna Smerker, and Nixen Johnson, son of Nathan and Marli Johnson.

Second-place winners:

– Brogan Coen, daughter of Eden Coen

– Oakley Wielock, son of Rob and Gabrielle Wielock

Third-place winners:

– Laiken Myers, daughter of Shianne and Gage Myers
– Chase Beichner, son of Chris Beichner

Look for the Maybugs and their court in the “Feel Like A Kid Again!” parade on Saturday, May 27, at 3:00 p.m.

The Mayfest Community Association extends a special thanks to the parents for entering the children in the fundraising contest and to the friends and family for their generous donations. Proceeds benefit the Mayfest Community Association activities which include Mayfest in May and Light the Night in December.


