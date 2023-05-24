SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Utilizes New Electrical Stimulation Technologies in Both Franklin and Seneca Offices
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The Neufit System is a new technological therapy device to treat pain or injuries that uses electrical stimulation therapy that turns up your power to heal.
NeuFit can help a wide range of conditions, especially those that haven’t responded to other treatments. It’s ideal for people in need of help with rehabilitation, fitness, and performance.
Restore Function After Neurological Injuries
- Identifying where the neurological deficits are located
- Stimulating the deficit areas to tap into the power of neuroplasticity
- Breaking through barriers to improve function!
Reverse Chronic Pain
- Identify true source of pain with unique body scanning process using Neubie device
- Reset negative neurological patterns and pain signals
- Break through to a life of more movement and less pain!
Recoup from Surgery
- Identify with mapping process that allows us to know exactly where protective patterns are present
- Reset protective patterns so tight muscles can relax and weak ones begin to strengthen
- Break through past these hurdles and barriers to reach recovery milestones faster than traditional therapy!
Recover from Sports Injury
- Identify exactly where nervous system is imposing limitations on body using Neubie device mapping
- Reset limited areas to change underlying patterns and open up pathways for more efficient healing
- Break through tap into range of motion, strength, and pain-free movement for a more efficient and effective recovery!
The therapists at West Park Rehab will work with you to develop an individualized treatment and training program specific to your personal goals.
Request an appointment using this link: https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer.
Or call our offices at Franklin: 814-437-6191 or Seneca 814-493-8631
Visit West Park Rehab & Diagnostics online: https://westparkrehab.com/
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.