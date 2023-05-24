State Police Caution Drivers Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

CLARION CO., Pa. – With Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer travel season, less than a week away, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are urging motorists to drive safe.

The agencies are working with municipal police departments and other safety partners across the commonwealth to participate in the National “Click It or Ticket” (CIOT) Enforcement Mobilization running through June 4.

Keeping the roads of the Commonwealth safe is one of the core functions of the Pennsylvania State Police. Residents and visitors to the commonwealth are reminded this upcoming holiday to exercise caution and be patient while traveling as Troopers will be out in full force.

Over this holiday period, the Pennsylvania State Police and local law enforcement will conduct checkpoints and roving patrols for impaired driving enforcement.

Whether your travels take you on a roadway, a waterway, or on a trail, driving under the influence is a serious crime that is 100% preventable.

Penalties for DUI in Pennsylvania vary and depend on several factors. The penalties may include thousands of dollars in fines and court costs, a possible license suspension, and even prison time.

Designate a driver, use a rideshare program, take a cab, or establish another plan to get home safely if your upcoming holiday plans involve alcohol.

The State Police also wants to emphasize ATV safety during this holiday and to also remind riders to not ride under the influence. Please ride sober and don’t be careless on an ATV.

The Pennsylvania State Police hope to reduce the number of incidents with safety reminders like this one. Do your part to keep your fellow drivers, their loved ones, and everyone who works alongside Pennsylvania’s highways safe.

Buckle up, slow down, move over for emergency responders, be patient as traffic will be heavier than normal and never drive while impaired or distracted.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.