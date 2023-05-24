 

UPDATE: Coroner Dispatched to Head-On Collision in Clarion; US 322 Re-Opened

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 @ 01:05 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

route322-may24-crashCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Coroner was dispatched to the scene of a head-on collision late Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion.

The call came in to Clarion County 9-1-1 at 10:46 a.m. for a head-on collision in the area of 16017 U.S. Route 322 near Joe’s Gym.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Two STAT MedEvac helicopters were initially dispatched; however, one was called off and Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was dispatched to the scene around 10:58 a.m.

The second helicopter was summoned and scheduled to land in the parking lot of nearby Hager Paving.

U.S. Route 322 was closed due to the crash, but was re-opened at 1:01 p.m., according to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch.

Route 322 was closed between the intersections of Washington Street in Strattanville Borough and Silver Lane in Clarion.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.


