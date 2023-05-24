VFW Auxiliary Presents American Flag, Plaque to Immaculate Conception Parish School

CLARION, Pa. — Annually, the VFW Auxiliary selects one school with the honor of being presented an American flag and plaque.

This year, Immaculate Conception Parish School was the lucky recipient of this honor.

On Friday, May 19, Valerie DeCorte, Pennsylvania President of the VFW Auxiliary, participated in a flag presentation ceremony with faculty, teachers, and students in attendance.

Principal Lori Cratty accepted the plaque on behalf of the school.

