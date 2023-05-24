Virginia Thompson, 93, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday afternoon at Parker Personal Care Home of natural causes.

Born in Emlenton on Feb. 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late George F. And Edith Milford Gerwick.

She was a graduate of the former Emlenton High School and was married to Charles C. Thompson, who passed away Jan. 30, 2001.

A member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Eau Claire, she was also affiliated with Six Points Church of God of Prophecy.

She had been employed over 15 years with the former J.M. Beatty Grocery of Eau Claire, and then had been an active worker at the Community Christian Thrift Store since it opened December of 2001.

Ginny was a former active member of Parks and Recreation of Eau Claire, the Emlenton Over 55 Club and the Girls Nite Out Card Club of Eau Claire for over 25 years.

She loved music and dancing, and was a member of the following, Music and Dancing Club of Butler, life member of New Castle Music Association and life member of Little Nashville Music Association.

For many local folks, she was the “go to girl” for clothing alterations of any kind.

Surviving is her daughter, Mrs. Melinda (Michael) Hanrahan of Winchester, Va.; and two sons, C. Ronald (Debbie) Thompson and Robert A. (Tammy) Thompson, all of Parker.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Gertrude (Trudy) Ritts; and her brothers, Howard and Harold Gerwick.

Friends of Virginia Thompson, who died Monday, May 22, 2023, will be received for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm Thursday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire, and from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m.

Friday at Six Points Church of God of Prophecy, Route 58 East, Eau Claire.

Burial will follow at Eau Claire Cemetery.

To view/send condolences, flowers, sympathy cards visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.