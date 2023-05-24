Wilma “Billie” Reinsel, 97, formerly of “Frogtown” Fairmount City, PA passed away on May 22, 2023 while residing at Highland Oaks, 300 Water Run Road, Clarion PA.

She will be sadly missed by those who knew her as she brought joy and happiness to everyone’s life.

Billie was born April 3, 1926.

She was the daughter of Clarence Quartz, of Sarasota, FL and Elsie (Henry) Porter of Connellsville, PA.

She married Cletus D. Reinsel on June 22, 1946.

Together they owned and operated the Reinsel’s Rocket Market in Frogtown for 46 years.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her dogs.

She became known as “Grandma Cuckoo” to her youngest granddaughter, Michaela.

Music was Wilma’s passion.

As a child she taught herself to play the piano and enjoyed sharing her music with others.

She was a member as well as the pianist and organist of Nevin Memorial Church of Christ in Frogtown for many years.

She also played at numerous nursing homes, senior centers and for weddings and funerals.

She loved to sing and was a member of the Clarion County Choir for a time.

Her other activities included bowling, playing cards, bingo, and tending to her many houseplants.

Wilma was a member of the American Legion Post 66, Clarion Moose Lodge 101, and the VFW Post 415 of New Bethlehem.

Billie loved animals and donated to many rescue organizations.

Surviving are her four children, Deneise Snyder and husband Lee of Apollo, PA, Kay Goyak and husband George of Fort Mill, SC, Mark Reinsel and wife Gwen of Miola, PA and Paula Gilliland and husband Michael of Clarion, PA.

Also surviving are four grandchildren, Tracy Snyder, Andrea Shaner, Matthew Goyak and Michaela Gilliland; four great-grandchildren, Megan, Brian, Bradley, and Brandon Goyak, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, her only sister Vivian Yauger, and grandson Christopher Goyak.

Visitation will be held at the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

An additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Nevin Memorial Church of Christ: 8274 Olean Trail New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Sam Swick officiating.

Burial will be at the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ, 10704 Rt 66 Clarion, PA 16214 or to an animal rescue organization of your choice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

