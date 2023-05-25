 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, May 25, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

