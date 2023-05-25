7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 8 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 8 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
