Area Man Injured in Collision at Intersection of Route 66 & 28

Thursday, May 25, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash in Mahoning Township that left an area man injured last week.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the crash occurred at 9:44 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the intersection of State Route 66 and State Route 28, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 58-year-old John T. Kabay, of Fenelton, was coming out of a side road onto Route 66 and 28 when it failed to properly clear the roadway of any oncoming vehicles before pulling out onto the roadway.

According to police, initial impact occurred as Kabay’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 71-year-old Donald P. Bundy, of Falls Creek.

After initial impact, Kabay’s vehicle traveled approximately 60 feet west on the adjacent roadway. It sustained minor damage to its front end.

Bundy’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Bundy was transported to Armstrong Center for Medicine & Health by Clarion Hospital EMS for injury of unknown severity.

Kabay was not injured.

Both individuals were using a seat belt.

According to police, Kabay was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

