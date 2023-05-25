BREAKING NEWS: Nurse Charged with Killing 2 Patients, Harming Another with Intentional Doses of Insulin at Chicora Nursing Home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Thursday, May 25, charges against a registered nurse accused of administering lethal doses of unnecessary medication, resulting in the death of two patients and the hospitalization of a third.

Heather Pressdee, a 40-year-old registered nurse from Natrona Heights, Pa., was charged on Wednesday, May 24, with two counts of homicide, a count of attempted murder, a count of aggravated assault, three counts of neglect of a care-dependent person, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

The alleged incidents occurred at Quality Life Services, a skilled nursing facility in Chicora, where Pressdee was employed.

According to the investigation, Pressdee’s victims were under her care when they received overdoses of insulin, causing the deaths of two men. The surviving victim, a 73-year-old man, required emergency hospitalization.

“The allegations in this case outline the callous abuse of incredibly vulnerable patients by a professional nurse,” Attorney General Henry said. “As the charges indicate, these were deliberate and intentional acts perpetrated by a care-giver who was trusted to care for these victims. Be assured, my office will zealously pursue justice for the families of those who were killed, as well as the third victim who is fortunate to have survived.”

Pressdee was taken into custody at her residence on Wednesday, May 24, and subsequently arraigned on the charges.

She is currently being held without bail at Butler County Prison.

The investigation revealed that the victims received potentially lethal doses of insulin, despite two of them not being diabetic.

The two deaths occurred on December 4, 2022, and December 25, 2022.

The surviving victim received the medication on August 31, 2022.

The Office of Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Section and Bureau of Narcotics Investigation are actively conducting the investigation.

Concerned individuals are encouraged to contact the OAG’s tipline at 888-538-8541 if they have any information regarding care provided by Pressdee.

All charges are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Pennsylvania Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $9,781,180 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,260,392 for FY 2023, is funded by Pennsylvania.

