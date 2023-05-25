 

BREAKING NEWS: Woman Shot and Killed in Venango County; Man Charged with Criminal Homicide

Thursday, May 25, 2023 @ 10:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

redfieldmark052423OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars on homicide charges after he allegedly shot a woman in the head in Oil City on Wednesday evening.

Court documents show the Oil City Police Department filed the following criminal charge against 61-year-old Mark D. Redfield, of Oil City, on Thursday, May 25, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:

  • Criminal Homicide

Redfield was arraigned at 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, in front of District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland.

He was placed in the Venango County Prison with bail denied. The bail action reason was listed as “flight risk. Presumption great of defendant’s culpability.”

Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed to exploreVenango.com that there was a shooting in Oil City on Wednesday evening, May 24.

He was unable to provide additional details but indicated a joint press release from the Oil City Police Department and the Venango County District Attorney’s office would be released later today.

According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victim was identified as 46-year-old April Dunkle, of Oil City.

Rugh said Dunkle’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Dunkle’s autopsy is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, Rugh said.

Stay with Explore for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
