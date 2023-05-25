Clarion Area Chamber to Host Second Job, Educational Fair at Clarion Mall on June 7
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A second Job/Educational Fair will be held on Wednesday, June 7, at the Clarion Mall.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, PA CareerLink, and the Clarion Mall know how urgently businesses are seeking employees and/or students. Therefore, a second Job/Educational Fair will take place on Wednesday, June 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.
All businesses and educational institutions are invited to participate in this event.
The cost is $25.00 for chamber members and $45.00 for non-chamber members.
“We know that there are a lot of businesses who need employees,” said Tammy LaCross, Events Coordinator for the Clarion Area Chamber. “So far, we have 20 businesses who have signed up as of May 18.”
The following businesses will participate (the list is subject to change):
- Advanced Drainage Systems
- Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital
- Clarion Area Agency on Aging
- Clarion Area School District
- Clarion Bathware – ABC
- Clarion Psychiatric Center
- CRI – Community Resources for Independence
- ESS
- GoodHart Sons, Inc.
- Hickman Lumber Company
- Kronospan
- Lifeway Services
- Matson Lumber Company
- Modern Living Solutions by Greystar
- New Light, Inc.
- PA Pride
- Structural Modular Innovations
- UFP – Parker, LLC
- United States Postal Service
- University of Pitt – Manufacturing Assistance Center
If your business would like to take part, or for more information, contact [email protected] or call 814-226-9161.
