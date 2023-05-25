 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Area Chamber to Host Second Job, Educational Fair at Clarion Mall on June 7

Thursday, May 25, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

17426018_1477672615599942_649977529685541854_n (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A second Job/Educational Fair will be held on Wednesday, June 7, at the Clarion Mall.

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, PA CareerLink, and the Clarion Mall know how urgently businesses are seeking employees and/or students. Therefore, a second Job/Educational Fair will take place on Wednesday, June 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.

All businesses and educational institutions are invited to participate in this event.

The cost is $25.00 for chamber members and $45.00 for non-chamber members.

“We know that there are a lot of businesses who need employees,” said Tammy LaCross, Events Coordinator for the Clarion Area Chamber. “So far, we have 20 businesses who have signed up as of May 18.”

The following businesses will participate (the list is subject to change):

  • Advanced Drainage Systems
  • Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital
  • Clarion Area Agency on Aging
  • Clarion Area School District
  • Clarion Bathware – ABC
  • Clarion Psychiatric Center
  • CRI – Community Resources for Independence
  • ESS
  • GoodHart Sons, Inc.
  • Hickman Lumber Company
  • Kronospan
  • Lifeway Services
  • Matson Lumber Company
  • Modern Living Solutions by Greystar
  • New Light, Inc.
  • PA Pride
  • Structural Modular Innovations
  • UFP – Parker, LLC
  • United States Postal Service
  • University of Pitt – Manufacturing Assistance Center

If your business would like to take part, or for more information, contact [email protected] or call 814-226-9161.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.