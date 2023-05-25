Clarion Area Chamber to Host Second Job, Educational Fair at Clarion Mall on June 7

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A second Job/Educational Fair will be held on Wednesday, June 7, at the Clarion Mall.

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, PA CareerLink, and the Clarion Mall know how urgently businesses are seeking employees and/or students. Therefore, a second Job/Educational Fair will take place on Wednesday, June 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.

All businesses and educational institutions are invited to participate in this event.

The cost is $25.00 for chamber members and $45.00 for non-chamber members.

“We know that there are a lot of businesses who need employees,” said Tammy LaCross, Events Coordinator for the Clarion Area Chamber. “So far, we have 20 businesses who have signed up as of May 18.”

The following businesses will participate (the list is subject to change):

Advanced Drainage Systems

Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital

Clarion Area Agency on Aging

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Bathware – ABC

Clarion Psychiatric Center

CRI – Community Resources for Independence

ESS

GoodHart Sons, Inc.

Hickman Lumber Company

Kronospan

Lifeway Services

Matson Lumber Company

Modern Living Solutions by Greystar

New Light, Inc.

PA Pride

Structural Modular Innovations

UFP – Parker, LLC

United States Postal Service

University of Pitt – Manufacturing Assistance Center

If your business would like to take part, or for more information, contact [email protected] or call 814-226-9161.

