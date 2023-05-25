Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Gelato

You’ll love this smooth and creamy gelato with bright strawberry flavor and just a hint of sea salt and honey!

Ingredients

2 cups whole milk

2 tablespoons light corn syrup



1 tablespoon honey3/4 cup sugar1/2 teaspoon sea salt2-1/2 cups fresh strawberries (about 12 ounces), halved1/2 cup heavy whipping cream1 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions

-Place first 6 ingredients in a blender; cover and blend. While blending, gradually add cream, blending just until combined. Remove to a bowl; stir in lemon juice. Refrigerate, covered, until cold, about 4 hours.

-Fill the cylinder of the ice cream maker no more than two-thirds full; freeze according to the manufacturer’s directions. (Refrigerate any remaining mixture until ready to freeze.)

-Transfer ice cream to freezer containers, allowing headspace for expansion. Freeze until firm, 3-4 hours.

