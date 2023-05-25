John Herbert “Herb” Borland, age 67 of Curllsville passed away Tuesday morning, May 23, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born May 25, 1955 in Chillicothe, Ohio, he was a son of the late Roy and Betty Smith Borland.

He married the former Joyce Neely and she survives.

Herb worked in construction and was a member of the ELK Club in Chillicothe until moving to Pennsylvania.

He was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed tinkering with electronics.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce; brother, Roy Borland of St. Joseph, Missouri and a sister, Rebecca Cash of Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Susan.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Online condolences may be sent to Herb's family.

Memorial contributions may be given to help defray final expenses to the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., P.O. Box F, Knox, PA 16232 or online via the funeral home website.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

