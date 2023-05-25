 

Linda L. Slabon

Thursday, May 25, 2023 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-TnGf1oPe0IlMpr (1)Linda L. Slabon, 76, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at her home.

Born November 26, 1946, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Margaret (King) Kronen.

Linda graduated in 1964 from Kittanning High School.

She retired in 2012 after 27 years as the office manager at the St. Charles Catholic Church.

She was a member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.

She loved growing her own flowers and working in the garden.

Linda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert Slabon, a son, Mark Slabon and a grandson, Gavin Slabon.

She is also survived by two sisters, Harriet Porter, and Bonnie Salsgiver and a brother, Kevin Kronen.

At the request of Linda there will be no viewing and arrangements have been entrusted to the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A private burial will be held in the Oakland Cemetery, in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


