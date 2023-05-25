Marilyn L. Bowser, 73, of Parker, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 3, 1950 in Conneration, PA, the daughter of Harold H. and Catherine E. (Fair) Custer.

Marilyn was a nurse’s aide at Grandview and Clarview Nursing Center in Sligo and a member of Dove Ministries of Sandy Lake.

She enjoyed music, horseback riding, watching westerns and wrestling, canning, coloring and writing poems.

Marilyn liked to go shopping, get her nails done, gardening and working in her flower beds.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Loren D. Bowser, Sr., whom she married on May 9, 1966; her son, Loren D. “Butch” Bowser, Jr. and wife, Michelle of Emlenton, PA; four daughters, April M. Gibson and husband, Marvin “Skip” of Knox, twins, Amy R. Charney and husband, David of Huey and Jamie K. Myers and husband, John “Bob” of Parker; and Kelly S. Young and husband, J.P. of Emlenton; nine grandchildren, Zach Williams, Corey Williams, Bailey Williams, Justin Charney, Josh Charney, Kolby Eaker, Emily Myers, Summer Fawn Young, and Colt Young; great-grandchildren, Kason Patrick, Carter Charney, Jacob Charney, and Lyle Eaker; niece, Melinda Custer and nephews, Jason and Joshua Custer.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, William Kelly; and brother, Ricky Custer.

Friends and family will be received from 12 PM until the time of services at 2 PM on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg with the Rev. Colin Koch officiating.

Interment will be in Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn’s memory to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Marilyn’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

