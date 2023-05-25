‘Music & Art’ to Open Lizz Ford’s Colorful Acrylics This Weekend

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) — As vivid and bold as summer colors in the beautiful Allegheny-Clarion River Valley, Lizz Ford’s exhibit of dynamic, colorful, and large acrylic paintings will be in full bloom at the Red Brick Gallery and Gift Shop in Foxburg beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Meet the artist and enjoy an afternoon down by the river on Sunday, May 28, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the exhibit opening and “Music & Art” wine and cheese reception featuring music by singer/guitarist Jeff Powell of Lawyers, Guns and Money with his long-time singing partner, sister Jennifer Powell-Lowrey.

Catering will be by Zack’s Farm to Table of New Bethlehem.

Ford’s large acrylic paintings with their contemplative and crisp style of visually bold imagery will be exhibited in The Upstairs Gallery at the Red Brick Gallery from Friday, May 26, to Sunday, July 2, during weekend hours: Fridays 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturdays 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sundays 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lizz Ford is a freelance artist and graphic designer with a healthy obsession for large acrylic paintings.

Wanting them to be seen as clearly as possible, she chooses large scale canvases to create a cacophony of visually bold and impactful imagery. Dynamic and colorful, Ford’s “Doom and Bloom” is a favorite in a series that was awarded “Best in Show” in the Butler Art Center 2021 exhibition—and her “Bull in a China Shop” which is epic, dominating a room, was best in show in 2022.

Choosing organic subject matter with a surrealist perspective, her body of work is both contemplative and crisp. Lizz enjoys flirting with subtle challenges of perspective embedded within obvious beauty.

The result is work experimenting with idioms, and moral dichotomy wrapped in flowers and leaves.

As a designer, Lizz works on her own line of digital metallic prints and various commissions ranging from book covers to product packaging. As a lover of color palettes, she has experimented with pigments and making her own custom paint. Empty walls don’t stand a chance. She is currently designing labels for Butler’s newest coffee company, Butler Coffee Lab, and book covers for Bookish Box.

As a teaser, check out her paintings on https://lizzford.myportfolio.com.

A graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley in 2008, Ford credits her education to a rich childhood artistic environment. While surrounded by artistic people, as a painter, she is self-taught.

Believing it is her job to paint and the viewer’s job to behold, she doesn’t want to stand in the way of the viewer’s interpretation, offering immersive subjective experiences.

The “Music & Art” opening features guitarist and singer Jeff Powell, who has been singing professionally since the age of 16, after joining a band in 1985. He has co-written and recorded three studio albums with two different groups—the first, Clarion-based rock band, Ask A Stranger, which released “Stranger Things Have Happened” in 1991.

Jeff has recently been performing with local rock band, Lawyers, Guns and Money, and an acoustic trio called In Harmony—both of which play quite frequently throughout western PA and eastern Ohio.

In 1995, Jeff formed the family acoustic trio, The 3 of Us, which consisted of his sister Jennifer Lowrey and their cousin Jerry Baum. They went on to record well received albums including “Allegheny Hideaway and Sketches.”

The RBG appearance brings Jeff back together with his sister, Powell-Lowrey, for this performance. For 25 years, Powell-Lowrey has taught music in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Schools and directed musicals there and at the Barrow Civic Theatre in Franklin.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.