Name of Victim, Details Released in Deadly Head-On Collision on Route 322

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville man has been identified as the victim of a deadly head-on collision that occurred late Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com that 75-year-old Harold Davis, of Strattanville, died at the scene as a result of accidental blunt force injuries.

Shingledecker pronounced Davis deceased at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened in the 16000 block of U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township around 10:46 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say an unidentified vehicle (unit #1) lost control for unknown reasons as it crossed the center line and struck another vehicle (unit #2) head-on.

The front of unit #1 struck the front of unit #2.

The operator of unit #1 (Harold Davis) was not using a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of unit #2 was flown from the scene with suspected serious injuries. The driver was using a seat belt.

Airbags were deployed for both vehicles.

Both vehicles received disabling damage to their front end and required a tow.

Police did not release the name of the driver of unit #2.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Two STAT MedEvac helicopters were initially dispatched; however, one was called off and Coroner Shingledecker was dispatched to the scene around 10:58 a.m.

The second helicopter was summoned and scheduled to land in the parking lot of nearby Hager Paving.

U.S. Route 322 was closed due to the crash, but was re-opened at 1:01 p.m., according to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch.

Route 322 was closed between the intersections of Washington Street in Strattanville Borough and Silver Lane in Clarion.

