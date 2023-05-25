Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Theft, PFA Order Violation in Forest County

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the whereabouts of a man accused of two separate crimes in Howe Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Wednesday, May 24, troopers were dispatched to Howe Township, Forest County, for reports of a PFA Violation around 7:49 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Police say an investigation determined that 49-year-old Daniel Steele, of New Alexandria, did in fact violate an active PFA.

He was charged with the following through District Judge Daniel Miller’s office:

– Contempt for Violation of Order or Agreement

According to police, troopers were dispatched for a separate incident in which Steele allegedly trespassed and stole an extension cord from the victim.

In regards to this case, Steele was charged with the following:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking of Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Defiant Trespass by Actual Communication, Misdemeanor 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked for DUI – 2nd offense

The stolen item—identified as a black 75-foot 220 amp extension cord—is valued at $200.00.

Steele’s vehicle is believed to be a Ford F-150 XLT.

The victim is a 45-year-old woman from New Alexandria.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Steele is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

