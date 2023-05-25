Shirley R. Kerr, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday afternoon, May 23, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Born on January 3, 1931, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Frank C. and Naomi V. (Ferguson) McGregor.

She was married on March 15, 1951, to O. Glenn Kerr and he preceded her in death on April 7, 2000.

Shirley was a homemaker and a retail clerk for G. C. Murphy Co. for 32 years.

She attended the First Church of God Church in New Bethlehem and belonged to the Women of the Church of God Missionary Society.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed reading, camping, sewing, cooking, and family.

Shirley was a super-devoted wife, mother, friend, and caregiver to elderly family members.

She was a steadfast servant of Christ and a devout Christian.

She also dearly loved her Labrador Retriever, Kallie Marie.

Shirley is survived by two children, S. Glenn Kerr, and Susan L. Kerr, both of New Bethlehem, a granddaughter, Cynthia A. (Lapinsky) Henderson and her husband, Richard Henderson, Jr., three great-grandchildren, Steele W. Henderson, Levi R. Henderson, and Asa R. Henderson, and a brother, Robert C. McGregor of Clarion.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil H. McGregor, and her Lab “Grand Doggie”, Kallie Maria Kerr.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 9 to 11 p.m., at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor John Phillips and Pastor Randy Hopper, co-officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Bethlehem Free Public Library or A.S.P.C.A.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.