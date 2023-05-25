Fryburg Mayfest: What’s Happening at the Park Behind Faller’s Antique Depot!

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Fryburg Mayfest is hosting an array of vendors and activities in the park behind Faller’s Antique Depot on Saturday, May 27.

There will be vendors and activities for MEN, WOMEN, and CHILDREN at the park/ballfield!

VENDORS, BOOTHS, TABLES, AND ACTIVITIES:

– FILL-A-FRIEND – an opportunity for kids to make their own stuffed creatures



– DAIRY PRINCESS BOOTH – informational booth with games and activities– BLACKSMITH/FORGING DEMONSTRATIONS – hardwood crafts– ADVENTURES OF CAPTAIN RED CHEEKS – children’s books– RADA KNIVES BOOTH – cutlery and gifts– FARMERS MUTUAL FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY BOOTH – kids’ games and giveaways– WOLF’S CORNERS YOUTH AND AG – petting zoo with sheep, goat, kittens, and rabbits– WOODMEN LIFE – drawstring bags and more– RIDICULOUS NICHOLAS – family entertainer– ADVENTURE IN FUN ANIMAL SHOW – family entertainer– FREE FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT – Inflatables, Bungee Jump, Obstacle Course, Giant Slide

MISCELLANEOUS VENDOR TABLES:

– Wine racks, key fobs, crystals, candles, macramé, soaps, wax melts, bath and body items

– Jewelry, special gift baskets, wooden furniture, multiple crocheted stuffed animals

– Primitive and farmhouse decor, hobby trays, tie-dye shirts, crystals, pet items, and much more!

FOOD VENDORS:

– Cupcakes and snacks

– Gourmet cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, and fudge

– Hot Sausage, Philly cheesesteaks, Hot Dogs, Burgers, Fries, and drinks (supplied by Mike Koontz and John Deets)

– Lemonade stand

– Meadows Ice Cream truck

There will also be a rummage and bake sale from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the St. Michael Social Hall

To view the full schedule with event times, click here: http://www.fryburgmayfest.com/schedule-1

