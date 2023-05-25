Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Joins National Prevention Week
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission joined communities across the country in celebrating the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) National Prevention Week 2023 to increase public awareness of, and action around, mental and substance misuse disorders.
Each year, SAMHSA’s National Prevention Week showcases the work of communities and organizations across the country dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of substance misuse prevention and positive mental health. National Prevention Week celebrates these year-round initiatives, and the possibilities prevention brings.
This year, National Prevention Week took place May 7 through May 13.
“SAMHSA’s National Prevention Week is an opportunity for us to join communities across the country to celebrate the communities and organizations that make a positive impact on substance misuse prevention,” said a SAMHSA spokesperson. “Substance misuse prevention begins with each of us, and we all have the power to foster a healthier future for ourselves and those we care about.”
SAMHSA’s National Prevention Week echoes a key message of past Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health: We can shift the way society thinks about substance misuse and substance use disorders while identifying actions that individuals and communities can take to prevent and treat these conditions.
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is proud to be one of many organizations around the country encouraging people to raise awareness about the importance of substance misuse prevention and mental health promotion in their communities as part of National Prevention Week.
The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) provides alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, and problem gambling prevention and education services at no cost to all organizations, businesses, and community groups in Clarion County.
Special topic presentations that may be requested, but are not limited to: Tobacco/Vaping, Narcan, workplace drug-free training, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Month, local drug trends, prom/graduation/homecoming season, and teacher in-service days. Presentations are customizable based on each school, agency, or community needs. AICDAC also provides FREE educational materials for anyone to distribute.
For more information, or to schedule prevention programs, call 814-226-6350 or visit www.aicdac.org.
