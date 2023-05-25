SPONSORED: John Russell Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month for May
BROOKVILLE, Pa. — John Russell was selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month for May!
John is a senior at Jeff Tech High School, as well as a Lister and Shipper at Goodwill, through Jeff Tech’s Co-Op Program.
He has been working at Goodwill for most of the school year. He started out as a Lister, which involves putting items up for sale on the Goodwill website but has recently moved to Shipping.
At Jeff Tech, John’s area of focus is Computer Technology, which he enjoys getting to work with computers and exploring new computer software. John also enjoys the challenge of researching different computer parts, how they work, and are developed.
John loves looking at computer parts online; he likes researching what the different parts do and how much they sell for. John is also starting to try to build computers in his spare time.
During school, John really enjoys math, Computer Technology, and a little bit of science. His favorite class is math, because he likes the challenge of equations.
When John isn’t at school or working, he enjoys researching game development and coding.
During his time at Jeff Tech, John has also completed training courses for Brainbuffet and Adobe programs, such as Photoshop and Illustrator. He also worked on Python, which is creating your own coding—this is a program you can run for troubleshooting errors, or you can create your own troubleshooting program. Using Python at Jeff Tech really opened his eyes to the world of coding, which he found is something he really enjoys.
John’s favorite memory of high school was getting his Co-Op with Goodwill. He was so excited when he got offered the job and it really helped him out.
After high school, John has accepted a full-time position at Goodwill as a shipper. John has also thought about moving into higher education, but he wants to take a little bit of a break before starting school again. He has thrown around some ideas of going to Triangle Tech or trying to expand his resume with additional certifications.
