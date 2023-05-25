SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet Slashes Prices on New Silverado Pickups, New Equinox SUVs, and More!
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet has cut prices on New 2023 Silverado pickups, New 2023 Equinox SUVs, and more!
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
AWD 4dr RS
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $33,890
Stop in today and ask a Redbank Chevrolet sales professionals – Ben Kundick, Jr. or Wylie Miller – for additional information on available new or pre-owned Equinox SUVs!
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 1LT
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $58,575
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD
Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LTZ
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $64,985
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive RST
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $55,580
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive RST
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $58,765
Stop in today to check out the available Silverado pickups!
There are 38 new vehicles at their dealership including Silverado 1500 and Silverado 2500 HD pickup trucks, Blazers, Trax SUVs, and more!
Click here to view all of Redbank Chevrolet’s new vehicles.
There are 34 pre-owned vehicles at their dealership including Equinox vehicles, Silverado 1500 pickup trucks, Blazers, Tahoes, Trax SUVs, and more!
For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
