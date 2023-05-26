April M. Dunkle, 40, of Oil City, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

She was born on January 6, 1983 to Edward E. Dunkle, Sr. and Kelly (Sharrer) Dunkle.

She enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets and playing slots and bingo.

April loved to pamper herself by getting her hair and nails done.

She also enjoyed going camping with her family.

Her children were her world and she loved them unconditionally.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Exavier Barreto, Damecka/Chance Dunkle, Daleah Jones, Derrick Jones, and D’Mellow Jones; her mother, Kelly Dunkle and her fiancee, Michael, her brothers, Edward Dunkle, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth, Andy Dunkle, and Shawn Jarzeski; her sister, Kristen Sutley and her husband, Tim; her step-sister, Heather; one granddaughter; her step-mother, Kathleen Dunkle; step-grandmother, Beverly Sharrer; as well as a few nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father; her maternal grandparents, Connie Oakes and Ronald Sharrer, Sr.; her paternal grandparents, Paul and Katherine Dunkle; and her cousins, Megan and Bobby.

There will be no services held for April at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Memorial contributions can be made in April’s memory to help defray funeral expenses c/o Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on April’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.