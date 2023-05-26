CCPASR Retirees Honor Union and Redbank Teachers

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (CCPASR) recently honored Union High School and Redbank Valley teachers at their spring meeting at Highland Oaks of Water Run.

(Pictured above: Scott Kindel, Susan Zamzow, and Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent, Union School District.)

The 2023 CCPASR Lauretta Woodson Awards were awarded to Scott Kindel, Union High School, and Joan McCauley, Redbank Valley Elementary School.

The purpose of the award is to recognize an educator and a support professional who have exhibited creativity, initiative, or productivity relevant to children’s learning process and growth.

Scott Kindel is in his 30th year of teaching social studies at Union High School in Rimersburg. He currently teaches American Cultures II, World Studies, Psychology, Military History, and a History of the Media class. Scott expressed pride in his school district and community. His wife, Rachel, is a fifth-grade teacher at Sligo Elementary School. They have two children. Their daughter, Grace, is a senior at Union with plans to attend PennWest Clarion and major in Nursing. Their son, Micah, a sixth-grade student at Union, is very active in sports. He joined his father for the luncheon. The parent of a current student recommended Scott.

Joni McCauley began her long career as a volunteer in her son’s 1983 kindergarten class, and they hired her the next year as a substitute in the math learning support program. She then worked at Head Start before beginning with the Redbank Valley School District in 2002. Her roles have included learning support aide, kindergarten Title 1 aide for sixteen years, and now two years into a special education aide.

Joni’s husband, Don, owns a trucking company. They have three children. Their daughter Jamie is a practice manager for a veterinary hospital in Philadelphia. Their son, Henry, is a portfolio manager in Columbus, and their daughter Maggie is a government and community relations specialist in Pittsburgh’s oil and gas industry. They have two grandchildren, Olivia, who recently graduated from the University of New Haven, and Nolan, who is in second grade.

A colleague, Valerie Jacobson, recommended Joni, who joined her for the luncheon. Valerie is a second-grade teacher at Redbank Valley.

Polly Shaw, PASR Region 8 Director awarded a PASR Board Commendation to Susan Zamzow for her six years of service to the local chapter and the region as CCPASR President.

