Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Clarion-Limestone Announces their 2023 Prom King and Queen. The junior class voted Jack Callen and Kayte Beinhaur to be their king and queen for their celebration that was held on May 5th at the Haskell House. Jack Callen is the son of Randy and Heidi Callen. Kayte Beinhaur is the daughter of Matthew and the late Bridgette Beinhaur. Submitted by Jessica Craig.