Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pineapple Upside-Down Dump Cake

This dump cake recipe is wonderful topped with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream!

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter, divided

2/3 cup packed brown sugar



1 jar (6 ounces) of maraschino cherries, drained1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted1 can (20 ounces) of unsweetened pineapple tidbits or crushed pineapple, undrained1 package yellow cake mix (regular size)Vanilla ice cream, optional

Directions

-In a microwave, melt 1/2 cup butter; stir in brown sugar. Spread evenly onto the bottom of a greased 5-qt. slow cooker. Sprinkle with cherries and pecans; top with pineapple. Sprinkle evenly with dry cake mix. Melt remaining butter; drizzle over top.

-Cook, covered, on high for 2 hours, or until fruit mixture is bubbly. (To avoid scorching, rotate the slow cooker and insert a half turn midway through cooking, lifting carefully with oven mitts.)

-Turn off the slow cooker; let stand, uncovered, 30 minutes before serving. If desired, serve with ice cream.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.